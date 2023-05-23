The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Babatunde Lawal

This disclosure did not go down well with many fans of the singer.

David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

According to the singer during the interview, he told his fans to. "F*ck her up, and the lady later called to apologise. In his words, “There is this lady that told me she doesn’t know me, I called my fan club and told them to fvck her IG up.”

This disclosure has sparked numerous reactions across various social media platforms. Many social media users have berated the singer for proudly saying that he told his fans to bully a woman.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

