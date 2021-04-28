RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Makinwa says Fabiyi is a disgrace and complete idiot.

Toke Makinwa, Baba Ijesha and Davido [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian celebrities like Davido and Toke Makinwa have joined other in calling out actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester, Baba Ijesha.

Recommended articles

The celebrities took to their social media pages where they slammed the actor for being a rape apologist.

"Yomi Fabiyi is a disgrace, a complete idiot, one of the reasons why the fight against sexual violence gets harder by the day, you want to see a video first even when you know she is a minor? Even after you heard he confessed? What is wrong with the world??? I cannot can’t," Makinwa tweeted.

For Davido, he sent a subliminal threat message to the actor via his Twitter page.

"Bitch it’s on sight," he captioned a photo of Fabiyi.

This is coming barely a few hours after actress Iyabo Ojo took the actor to the cleaners.

She slammed him for defending the alleged child molester.

She accused the actor of escalating the situation after he posted his now-famous video.

Ojo dragged Fabiyi for not doing a proper investigation before releasing the video.

Interestingly, comedian, Princess revealed in the early hours of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, that the child in question is her foster child.

Nigerian comedianne Princess [Instagram/PrincessComedian]
Nigerian comedianne Princess [Instagram/PrincessComedian] Pulse Nigeria

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard

'You are mad' - Iyabo Ojo slams colleague Yomi Fabiyi as they continue to drag each other over Baba Ijesha's rape allegation

Let's go back to the way we were before the EndSARS protests- AIG begs Nigerians

Boko Haram takes over Niger town 2 hours away from Abuja

Man who left behind 42 wives, 156 children & 250 grandkids laid to rest (video)