Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

The celebrities took to their social media pages where they slammed the actor for being a rape apologist.

"Yomi Fabiyi is a disgrace, a complete idiot, one of the reasons why the fight against sexual violence gets harder by the day, you want to see a video first even when you know she is a minor? Even after you heard he confessed? What is wrong with the world??? I cannot can’t," Makinwa tweeted.

For Davido, he sent a subliminal threat message to the actor via his Twitter page.

"Bitch it’s on sight," he captioned a photo of Fabiyi.

This is coming barely a few hours after actress Iyabo Ojo took the actor to the cleaners.

She slammed him for defending the alleged child molester.

She accused the actor of escalating the situation after he posted his now-famous video.

Ojo dragged Fabiyi for not doing a proper investigation before releasing the video.

Interestingly, comedian, Princess revealed in the early hours of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, that the child in question is her foster child.

Pulse Nigeria

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

Pulse Nigeria