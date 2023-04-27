Davido shares secret to having more followers than Burna Boy, Wizkid

In a viral video interview on social media, he attributes his popularity to his amiable and outgoing personality, which has helped him garner a significant following.

With 26.9 million Instagram followers and 13.4 million Twitter followers, Davido explained that his commitment to social media has also contributed to his success. He revealed that he invests a substantial amount of time on social media platform.

In his words, "Wizkid and Burna Boy are not as social as I am and don't post frequently like me. I would have opted for stand-up comedy if I wasn't making music because I'm a very funny being."

The singer's likeable and social personality, combined with his dedication to social media, has earned him an impressive following, making him the most followed artiste not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent.