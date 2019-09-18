It's no news that Davido is getting married in 2020 but what's news and quite interesting is the fact that we might have Chris Brown make the groomsmen list.

The music star hinted this via his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. According to him, Chris Brown wants to be on his train and he finds it hilarious.

"Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo 😂😂 Imagine Chris in attire !!!" he tweeted.

What do you think guys? Chris Brown wearing the traditional Buba and dancing to the instructions of the 'Alaga.'

Davido' relationship with Chris Brown had become one interesting one since they both made the song 'Blow My Mind' which has topped all the chats in Nigeria. We all cant wait to see Chris in Nigeria for one of the biggest celebrity weddings of modern times.

Davido proposed to Chioma in London, the United Kingdom on Thursday night, September 12, 2019. The proposal is coming exactly 10 days after the couple’s families had an introduction in Lagos, Nigeria.

The music star took his girlfriend out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her. According to Davido, Chioma accepted his proposal to be the Afropop star’s wife.

Responding to Davido's proposal, Chioma said, "I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣)."