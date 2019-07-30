Artist: Davido featuring Chris Brown
Song Title: Blow My Mind
Genre: Afrobeats, Dancehall, pon pon
Date of release: July 26, 2019
Album: TBA
Producer: Shizzi
Video Director:
Details/Takeaway: On Monday, July 29, 2019, Nigerian singer, Davido asked his fans for 10,000 retweets to post the video for ‘Blow My Mind,’ the single he released just days prior to that.
For the song, he held a launch party where Chris Brown was seen dancing to Naira Marley’s ‘Soapy.’ A few moments ago, he announced the video.
Now the video has been released. You can watch the video below;