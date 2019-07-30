Artist: Davido featuring Chris Brown

Song Title: Blow My Mind

Genre: Afrobeats, Dancehall, pon pon

Date of release: July 26, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Shizzi

Video Director:

Details/Takeaway: On Monday, July 29, 2019, Nigerian singer, Davido asked his fans for 10,000 retweets to post the video for ‘Blow My Mind,’ the single he released just days prior to that.

For the song, he held a launch party where Chris Brown was seen dancing to Naira Marley’s ‘Soapy.’ A few moments ago, he announced the video.

Now the video has been released. You can watch the video below;