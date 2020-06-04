Davido says it is time for him to live his own life as he has always put the interest of people before his.

The music star in a posted shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, said he was changing his phone number because he wanted to do some cleansing.

"If you can't reach me, don't reach me. All my life, I have put people before me...I think it is time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I have changed my number! I need some cleansing to do love y'all," he wrote.

Davido's latest post is coming after his DMW artiste, Peruzzi, found himself in serious trouble as a young lady accused him of raping her eight years ago.

Davido

According to the young lady, the music star raped her about eight years ago when she accompanied a friend to his house in Lagos.

Peruzzi [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

After giving a detailed account of what transpired at the singer's home, the young lady said she decided to come out eight years after because of the boldness of other rape victims including Daffy Blanco, a London based singer who accused Peruzzi of sexual molestation earlier in the year.