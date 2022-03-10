Davido says he is obsessed with his children

The singer has three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

The Nigerian hitmaker made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

"I'm obsessed with my children," he tweeted.

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey with his then partner, Amanda.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.