RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido says he is obsessed with his children

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Davido has thrown some of the most expensive birthday parties for his children.

Nigerian music star Davido and his three children [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido and his three children [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he is obsessed with his children.

Recommended articles

The singer has three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

The Nigerian hitmaker made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

"I'm obsessed with my children," he tweeted.

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey with his then partner, Amanda.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Davido says he is obsessed with his children

Davido says he is obsessed with his children

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Sarkodie is the greatest rapper ever - Nana Aba Anamoah (WATCH)

Sarkodie is the greatest rapper ever - Nana Aba Anamoah (WATCH)

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor” showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA”

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

Trending

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin. [People]

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]