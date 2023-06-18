Davido mourns late son Ifeanyi on Father's Day
This is his first Father's Day since the singer lost his son.
The heartbroken parent took social media earlier today, June 18, 2023 to share his feelings with his followers.
Revealing that today is a difficult one for him, Davido wrote, “Difficult Father’s Day for me…. But I thank God for strength.”
He went further to say, “Some days will be like this.” He concluded with a word of encouragement to himself stating, "Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright! forever.”
This is Davido's first Father's Day since he lost his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. The young boy tragically passed away after a drowning accident at the singer’s Banana Island mansion in October 2022.
He reportedly fell into a pool while his parents were away in Ibadan. He was later rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead on arrival. Ifeanyi was only three at the time of his death.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Davido and his family at this difficult time.
