Davido laments cost of clearing his Lamborghini from the port, says Nigeria needs prayers

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, March 15, 2020.

He also advised Nigerians to pray for the country.

"U don't even wanna know how much I just paid to clear my Lambo... Pray for Nigeria ... Jesus," he tweeted.

When asked by a fan what he intends to do about the shipment of his other exotic car, the singer gave a hilarious response;

"Omo I am my father's child for that one," he replied.

The music star recently splashed over N100M on the Mercedes Maybach.

The new car came hours after he performed at his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

The new set of wheels will join an already extensive garage of expensive cars, which includes several models of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador which cost him over N300M.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido also owns several Range Rover models and other exotic cars.

The music star has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.