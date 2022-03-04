RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido invites loyal aide Israel DMW to sold-out concert in London

Israel says Davido wrote to the UK embassy to secure a visa for him to attend the concert.

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

Nigerian music star Davido has invited one of his favourite staff Israel DMW to his concert bill to take place in London this weekend.

Davido is billed to hold his sold-out concert at the popular O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, March 4, Israel thanked Davido for personally writing to the UK embassy to secure his visa for the concert.

"Now international. #pumashit🔥🔥🔥 God bless you my Oga. You personally wrote and signed to UK 🇬🇧 embassy, and my visa was fully granted immediately 🙌🙌 ✈ @puma," he wrote.

Israel is one of the numerous aides attached to the music star.

He has been one of the lucky ones who have benefited from Davido's benevolence.

Israel DMW and music star Davido [NaijaPalsOnline] Pulse Nigeria

However, it hasn't been a perfect relationship as Israel once fell out with his benefactor.

In 2021, the music star suspended Israel after he publicly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

