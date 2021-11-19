Davido hints at giving away millions realised after tweeting bank details

Nigerian singer Davido has hinted at giving away all the millions he raised over the last 48 hours.
The billionaire heir continues to receive money from his teeming fans.
The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, November 19, 2021.
"Might give it all away," he tweeted.
However, it is not exactly clear if he was referring to all the monies he raised.
It would be recalled that the music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday where he shared his account details and asked fans to fund the account.
In less than an hour after tweeting, he received over N50M.
As of Friday, the music star had raked in over N180M from fans. The move made the music star number one trending topic worldwide on Twitter.
