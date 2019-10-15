Davido has just paid the sum of $100K (N36million) as part of the total sum for customised jewelry for Zlatan Ibile, Skibii and seven other members of his 30BG.

The singer rewarded Zlatan Ibile, who is also in the United States of America with a customised neck chain and 30BG pendant. Zlatan got his gift from Davido after he attended the 40th birthday of the singer’s big brother and also met his dad, Dr. Deji Adeleke.

An elated Zlatan took to his Instagram handle to show gratitude to Davido.

Not done, Davido purchased an expensive Rolex wristwatch as a gift to his older brother, Ayoola Adeleke, who turned 40.

In the same vein, Davido displayed a customised neck chain pendant with the inscription ‘Skibii’ which he bought for the singer.

Davido has ordered for his favourite expensive jelwer, Zaheer of Icebox to make the championship ring for 7 members of his 30BG. [YouTube/Icebox]

The 30BG crew were not left out as seven of the members, Davido’s 30BG, Asa Asika, Special Spesh, DJ Ecool, Tungee, Lati, and Tycoon got the special 30BG championship ring.

The expensive jewelry was purchased from Zaheer of Icebox diamond and watches in Atlanta, United States of America.

In August 2019, Davido purchased a new diamond finger ring known as the 30BG championship ring worth over N54million.

Davido’s 30BG championship ring has 696 diamonds on it.

Zaheer of Icebox diamond and watches in Atlanta, United States of America revealed that Davido’s customised ring is the ‘biggest championship ring he’s ever made with so many carats.’