Davido blesses keke rider with 1 million naira

Media personality Tunde Ednut posted a video of the fan, a tricycle rider named Musa, who decorated his entire vehicle with pictures and stickers of Davido. Ednut, who appeared moved by the display of fandom and love, captioned the video and asked Nigerians to join him in the search for the young man.

Reacting to the post, Davido promised to gift the man 1 million naira.Hours later, the media personality Tunde returned to Instagram to announce that the boy has been found and that the money will be sent to him.

Sharing the news, he shared a video of his team member with the guy. "I had to do a FaceTime video call with them oo! To be sure he’s the real guy, before I send the account to Davido for the N1,000,000, I want to be sure he's the real guy. Now that I have confirmed it, he will get his N1,000,000 in a bit. "God bless Davido," he wrote.

Many fans are currently amazed at the singer's generosity and show of love, and many congratulate the lucky man.

Deeds like this are in character for the singer, who is known for his magnanimous nature.

Davido has been very silent on social media following the unfortunate incident that happened to him last year when he lost his first son, but a return is anticipated in the coming days.

Many of his fans can't wait to have him back, and so do we.

Check out lucky Musa