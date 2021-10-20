Nigerian music star Davido and his estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland have celebrated their son, Ifeanyi, on his second birthday.
Davido and Chioma celebrate son on 2nd birthday
The estranged couple welcomed their first child together in 2019.
The estranged couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, where they showered accolades on the birthday boy.
"Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke !!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen ! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH 🎂🎂🎂🥰🥰🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾 OSUN BOY 😂," Davido wrote.
For Chioma, she couldn't but express how she cherish the special bond she shares with her son.
"Happy birthday to the perfect little man! I love you so much, watching you grow soothes my soul! To my loving, funny, attentive, caring son, I pray that God watches over you forever and grants you long life, you’re gonna be so great I know!" she wrote.
"Our bond is beautiful and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in this world. Happy 2nd birthday Papa! Mummy loves you so so much. You’re blessed! 🥳👩👦🤱🏾💖💖."
Happy birthday to Ifeanyi from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng