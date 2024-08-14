Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Speaking with media personality Hero Daniels on the Hero's Therapy show, Dami admitted that she has been struggling with her emotions since their eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.

When asked how she was feeling, Dami responded, "It's been a lot and I've been struggling with different emotions and different situations happening in my head. It's been a bit difficult to even think about, to start with and I've not gotten out of my head."

She confessed that her recent falling out with her best friend has plagued her mind and left her in fear that their friendship may never be the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The circumstances of coming out worry me a lot in relation to my friendship with Toyosi. Sincerely, it's the major thing I've been thinking about a lot. As much as I know that we would probably sort things out and get over it, it worries me a lot. I fear that it's not going to be the way it used to be."

"And why is that?" asked Hero.

"Because of the circumstances surrounding the whole situation that happened in the house and coming out of the house," Dami responded.

Hero then inquired into the state of their friendship as it stands, asking if they had made efforts to improve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're working towards it, it's not like it's ruined but if we don't act fast on it, I don't know. If Toyosi is listening, I will tell her, 'I love you, and I really don't want to lose our friendship for whatever reason," she said.