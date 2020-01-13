Dakore Akande has celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with hubby, Olumide Akande amid the rumours of their marriage collapse.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 11, 2020, where she shared a video of her kids and husband. She went on to caption the video with a quote which was a subliminal response to her marriage crisis.

"Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou ❤❤❤"Sadly once they realize hating isn't working they start telling lies" #Psalm35 🦅🌟 #shametobadpeople🤣🤣🤣😎," she wrote.

Dakore's post came a few days after the rumours of her marriage crisis to Olumide Akande began to filter the air.

On Friday, January 10, 2020, several blogs posted the story of Dakore and Olumide Akande's marriage collapse. It was followed by different reasons behind the marriage crash. It didn't take long before the gist became one of the most talked-about all weekend. [Instagram/_O.Olu]

It was reported that the couple's marriage crashed on grounds of the billionaire son not having enough money to throw around like when they met, courted and were newly married. The report also claimed that Dakore was also said to be under pressure to give birth to a son in her 10-year-old marriage which has produced two daughters.