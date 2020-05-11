Daddy Showkey is saying a big sorry to everyone who got offended by the comments he made about people violating the ease of the lockdown guidelines.

Showkey had expressed his shock at the manner people disobeyed the government's directive after weeks of shutdown due to coronavirus.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, May 11, 2020, the music veteran apologised over the comments he made a few days ago about those who violated the ease of the lockdown guidelines.

According to him, he was sorry for the tone in which he used in passing across his message, insisting that he was only trying to address the actions of the violators.

"I am very sorry for the tone of voice that I used to address the people and the harsh words. I was only trying to pass and address the actions showed by the people but I know things are not easy right for everybody during this time," he wrote.

"We should all please maintain social distance and abide by the rules given by the health workers and WHO. I am sorry for my tone and insultive words I used. Once again I’m sorry. I’m not above apology if I’m in the wrong. The intention might be right but the tone was very wrong. I am deeply sorry.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the music star had taken to his Instagram paged where he expressed his displeasure and annoyance over the way some Nigerians disobeyed the guidelines instituted by the government after the ease of the lockdown.