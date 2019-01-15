Daddy Freeze thinks 90% of Nigerian men all have one thing in common which is the man of the moment, founder of Amazon, Jeff Bozos.

Yes, guys, you all know how controversial the media personality can be and not scared to air his views on social issues. In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, January 14, 2019, he talked about cheating in relationships and how he thinks most Nigerian men are like Jeff Bezos who is caught in a divorce scandal.

"In my opinion, 90 percent of Nigerian men are like Jeff Bezos. The only problem is they pray a lot more and earn substantially less. Many of the married women bashing Bezos, including wives of pastors, are probably being cheated upon right now as we speak. The sad thing is that if their husbands leave them, most won’t smell 140,000 naira let alone half of a $140 billion fortune.

"Some of you husbands forming holy holy. I’m fasting for 40days with my ‘G’ Hoe while your wives and girlfriends are enjoying the taste of #Asiwaju, God himself will expose you all.🤮🤢 I NEVER support cheating in a relationship and I don’t cheat, but worse than cheating is hypocrisy, I have zero tolerance for that. So, if your husband has never cheated on you, or you have never cheated on your wife before, feel free to cast the first stone at Bezos, if not, please do the world a favor and STFU! ~FRZ#FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

Jeff Bezos' divorce news that broke the Internet

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos divorces his wife, MacKenzie of 25 years. The business mogul announced it via his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. According to the statement released on his Twitter page, they are going their separate ways after trying to work on their marriage for a while now.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and shared our love lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Thought the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain, cherished friends, Jeff and Mackenzie," the statement reads.

Jeff Bezos who is 54 got married to Mackenzie back in 1993 when he was vice president of a hedge fund. He actually met her when she came for a job interview at the company.

They both quit their Wall streets jobs and returned to Seattle where Jeff started off Amazon in his garage. Jeff Bezos went to become the richest man in the world with a net worth of $810B!

The woman behind their divorce

Jeff Bezos' failed marriage has been reportedly traced to an affair with TV host, Lauren Sanchez. The former 'So You Think You Can Dance' is reported to have started a relationship with Jeff Bezos in 2018. Lauren who was once married to Hollywood's mega-agent, Patrick Whitesellstarted seeing Bezos when immediately after her separation.

According to TMZ, the same can be said for Bezos, as he reportedly started seeing Lauren after his separation from Mackenzie.