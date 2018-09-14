Daddy Freeze says he has been blacklisted, hasn't MCed in 2 years!

news

Daddy Freeze has cried out over what he feels might be the work of those who don't like criticism for the church as he has been blacklisted which had made him not MC for two years now.

The media personality made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, September 14, 2018. According to him, because he was able to confront the lies some certain pastors tell, he is now being blacklisted thereby preventing him for MCing events.

"Back to back truths by my egbon @yomi_kasali. I had to call him the other day while he was in the US to show my concern because, from my experience with these people who stop at nothing if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot. They fought me on every realm, not spiritually though, they fought me by calling their me@vera in agencies and companies and blacklisting me!" he wrote.

For Daddy Freeze, he used to handle 2-5 events a month but he hasn't been able to MC any event for the last 2 years because of his criticism towards these people. He also mentioned how they went as far as trying to make him lose his job.

"I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Naira per event. I haven’t MCed in 2 years. They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a ‘crown’ and ‘frozen’. All I do now is teach the Bible from home online and in my weakness, his great strength prevails.

"My egbon, I pray that the river of truth that is flowing from your mouth NEVER ceases and in the weakness of whatever persecution may come, God’s strength in you will prevail! ~FRZ#FreeTheSheeple ◄ 2 Corinthians 12:9 New International Version. But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me," he concluded.

Apart from being one of the most respected On-Air personalities around, Daddy Freeze over the last few years has become a major critic of the church, citing the reason why he thinks certain men of God are out to extort money from their congregation. In his quest to pass his message, he has even fallen out with some celebrities including Reaggea icon, Majek Fashek.

Daddy Freeze's comments on Majek Fashek's appearance at COZA

Daddy Freeze back in April 2018, called out Majek Fashek over his performance at the COZA church . According to Freeze who took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, highlighted the fact that Majek Fashek is a secular musician and so he isn't supposed to be performing in a church.

"I am still searching for the sense in this. I am a huge Majek fan, but do I want to see him perform in a church? How did we get here? Maybe I'm wrong, but I thought Christian altars are supposed to be sacrosanct...Can a secular musician like Majek perform in a mosque? Have you ever seen an artist like Majek perform in a Buddhist or Hindu temple?

''Can Majek perform inside the Okija shrine? or the soppona or ayelala shrine? If other religions value their altars and keep them sacred, is it out of place to suggest we do the same? We need to start asking ourselves these questions and we need to start asking them now!" he wrote.