Yes, guys, Daddy Freeze said all that in a new post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. According to the On-Air personality, the fact that people get married in front of a priest doesn't make them a married couple. He also went to express his shock for people who call themselves couples and don't have access to each other's phone password and account details.

"For Christians, the scriptures say two became one. How can you become one with someone who can’t access your phone, email or bank details? HOW? Those pulpit gaslights have lied to you all your life, a great pity it is that you are living a lie and the consequence is your expulsion from God’s city read Rev22:15. Many of you are living separate lives while carrying a legal document to pronounce you a couple, that's a huge joke on no one else but you.🙄

"The fact that you got married in a religious shrine in front of a priest does not make you a married couple, as a matter of fact, you don’t need a priest or a church to get married. 1 Peter2:5 says we are all priests, stop outsourcing your priestly role to a yahoo boy by hiring someone else to do your job, pronounce YOURSELF married, IT’S YOUR GOD GIVEN DUTY and it has NOTHING to do with the church.

"All vows are satanic, including marriage vows, Christ said so himself, when you see him, argue with him. Become one with your spouse today, or get a divorce, it’s as simple as that, stop leading another person into lust because of Godless religious traditions. ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

If you are an ardent follower of Daddy Freeze on social media, then we don't think you'd be surprised at these statements credited to him. A few days ago, he shared with fans on Instagram on his model of raising his own daughters.

Daddy Freeze says he is raising his daughters to see themselves as equals to men

We've always had the debate on this very controversial topic of the place of a man and a woman in the society and for Daddy Freeze, he says he is raising his daughters to see themselves as equals.

The On-Air personality made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, March 14, 2019. In his post, he revealed that if his daughter should slap a man and he retaliates, he doesn't expect her to come back crying to him.

"I raise my daughters to consider themselves equal to men in privileges, opportunities, and rights. If my daughter should slap a man, she CAN never come crying to me, claiming that she was slapped by a man, if she slapped the man first. As long as what the man gives her is in equal measure to what she gave him, I won’t take her side. This is how I raise my daughters. ~FRZ," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze's comments are coming just a few days after a video of a woman hitting a man which lead to a fight between them went viral. Okay guys, what do you think? Because we know no one approves of any man hitting a woman no matter the situation.