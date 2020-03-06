Police has arrested a man who made a sexual comment on a photo of Daddy Freeze's young son.

The shocking comment was made on Freeze Instagram post of his son.

"Daddy Fridge...your montana baby boy go sweet for bed o," the man wrote on the photo.

The OAP as expected was disgusted by the comment as he appealed to his followers to help search for the 'pedophile.'

''Let’s cleanse our social media of these kinds of people like @dannyyung01 My son is 5 years old how can these thoughts even cross the mind of an adult?" Daddy Freeze wrote.

A child of this age should not be sexualized either male or female. I’m so angry 😤 😡 Please let’s find this pedophile, expose him, it’s way too risky to have people like these roaming free. Thank you.."

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to announce that the young man had been arrested.

"Thank you, everyone, he has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated by the police. He works with a popular security firm who will be making an announcement latest tomorrow, regarding this incident," he wrote.

Freeze has five kids; four with his first wife Opeyemi Olarinde and two with his current partner .