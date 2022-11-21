Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

He is currently the social media user with the highest number of followers, as a result. This can be seen as the direct outcome of the famous football player's recent trend-following.

Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo trended throughout last week after he appeared in a surprise interview with Piers Morgan, where he directed insults at Manchester United's owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and club legend Wayne Rooney.

Furthermore, he has been trending recently after a photo of him with teammate Lionel Messi appeared online. The picture which was for a Louis Vuitton campaign, immediately became one of the most liked images on any social media network, with over 36 million total likes.

Many people had their hearts crushed by the image when behind-the-scenes footage proved that it was manipulated and the two footballers were never actually in the same place.