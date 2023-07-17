ADVERTISEMENT
Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

She shares her thoughts on the institution while opening up about her failed marriage.

Kaffy believes that marriage certificates should not be easier to get than drivers licenses
In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said mental health evaluation, couples therapy and drug tests should be a mandatory requirement for aspiring married couples.

In her words, "It is harder to get a driver's license yet it is inside all these homes that all of society is being built in. There needs to be a full-year program on human behavioural sciences. It's a special course that needs to be taken."

Going further, the famous dancer noted that the reason behind numerous failed marriages in Nigeria is the fact that it is easier to acquire a marriage certificate than a driver's license.

She said, "We can't live in a society that issues you marriage certificates easier than driver's licenses.

Kaffy
Kaffy also touched on her marriage to Joseph Ameh, which she said failed because of lack of education from her parents. In her opinion, it is not enough for people to view marriages from their parents eyes alone but acquire education on the matter beforehand.

"I was not educated enough for marriage and a lot of us aren’t. Our parents didn't prepare us enough for marriage It’s now so easy to get into marriage that’s why it keeps crashing”, she disclosed.

Kaffy and her ex-husband got married in 2012 and got divorced around 2021
This is not the first time the world-class dancer has opened up about her failed marriage. In 2022, she declared that she was happy that her marriage failed saying, "My marriage failed for so many reasons and I am grateful that it failed because I am blind but now I see".

She also spoke about it during her podcast Justkaffy where she made it public knowledge that she was still friends with her ex-husband.

Watch her interview with Jideonwo:

