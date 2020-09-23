There is a report that comedienne Helen Paul is soon to become a professor in the United States of America.
According to The Nation, Paul is currently taking a postdoctoral study at an undisclosed university in America.
“Yes, Helen Paul has been shuttling between Nigerian and the US for some months now. While studying to become a Professor, she is also working as a lecturer in one of the institutions in the US," the report said.
“She is really an inspiration to this generation because combining these academic feats with her comedy career in Nigeria is no child’s play.”
It would be recalled that about a year ago, Paul completed her Ph.D. programs in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.
Paul broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos.
The Edo state born actress and comedienne is married with children.