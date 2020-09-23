There is a report that comedienne Helen Paul is soon to become a professor in the United States of America.

According to The Nation, Paul is currently taking a postdoctoral study at an undisclosed university in America.

“Yes, Helen Paul has been shuttling between Nigerian and the US for some months now. While studying to become a Professor, she is also working as a lecturer in one of the institutions in the US," the report said.

Helen Paul bagged a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos back in 2019. [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]

“She is really an inspiration to this generation because combining these academic feats with her comedy career in Nigeria is no child’s play.”

It would be recalled that about a year ago, Paul completed her Ph.D. programs in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.

Paul broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos.

The Edo state born actress and comedienne is married with children.