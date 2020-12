Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown and his fiancee are expecting a baby.

The medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, where he shared a video of his pregnant fiancee, Jojo.

"My Woman Crush ❤️😍 #BestFeelingInTheWorld #WCW #MostBeautifulBeing #TheQueen #BlackLove," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to the comedian and his fiancee from all of us at Pulse.

CrazeClown proposed to his fiancee back in 2019.