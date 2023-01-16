ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian AY and his wife Mabel pray for their daughter as she celebrates first birthday

Babatunde Lawal

The comedian and his wife couldn't contain their joy.

Ay and Family
Ay and Family

The designer and wife of popular comedian AY, Mabel Makun, has expressed gratitude to God as her daughter, Ayomide, turns one.

Mabel took to Instagram to express herself in a post.

The designer promised to remain grateful to God for the rest of her life and to always remember all his good deeds.

He wrote, "He is God almighty, worthy of all the glory and honor. Thank you father for all your goodness in my life. I will remember all your good deeds and will remain thankful for the rest of my life. Happy birthday daughter of mine Ayomide."

AY also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

The film producer also prayed for eternal happiness for his daughter.

In his words, "It’s been a whole year since we were blessed with our long-awaited beautiful baby girl, Adele Ayomide Makun. We count those blessings as God's precious gift to us every day. Enjoy your special day, Daddy's princess. You deserve a lifetime of happiness. Happy birthday, Ayomide!"

Prior to the birthday, Mabel and AY had taken to their respective Instagram pages to countdown to their daughter’s birthday.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
