CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

From fellow music icons to movie stars and popular names, the guest list reads like a who's-who of entertainment royalty. Join us as we uncover the big names present at Davido's wedding, making it a true celebrity affair to remember.

Here are some of the celebrities we have spotted:

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria's popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu graced the lavish event, doing what he does best; hosting!

Pulse Nigeria

Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana was also sighted at the #CHIVIDO affair, taking pictures with the newly weds and mingling with other attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-square

Afro popstars Rudeboy and Mr P were also spotted at the wedding, dressed in the chosen grey aso-ebi material. A video posted to Paul Okoye's (Rudeboy) page showed the happy moment he and Davido exchanged a hug.

Cubana Chiefpriest

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was also present at Davido's wedding and was very active at the event as a groomsman Numerous videos capture Chiefpriest providing the groom with support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo also attended Davido and Chioma, dressed in a dazzling outfit made from the aso ebi. And from her numerous Instagram story posts, she had a great time and enjoyed the meals she was served.

Patoranking

ADVERTISEMENT

Another artiste spotted at the grand event was Afrobeats artiste Patoranking who also posted numerous videos to his Instagram story, evidently having a good time. He also took pictures with Davido, congratulating him on the event.

Craze clown

Popular Skitmaker Craze Clown also attended the wedding and even made an appreciation post for Chioma who attended his own wedding back in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasboi

Nigerian singer Nasboi also stepped into the event in grand style, alongside skitmaker Sydneytalker.

Pulse Nigeria

Veekee James

Fashion designer also pulled up to the #CHIVIDO affair with her husband Femi Atere, both looking stunning in their outfits.