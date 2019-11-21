Chimamanda Adichie says she won't shut up as she continues to advocate for feminism globally.

The award-winning author made this known on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, while receiving an award at the 'Equality Now.' According to the author, regardless of race, age, gender, or nationality dismantling gender oppression through feminism is for everyone.

"I was a feminist long before I knew what the word meant. Not because I read books but because I observed the world around me and saw how women were treated. Sometimes it can feel very lonely trying to prove that sexism exists, that we haven’t achieved basic equality for women around the world. Tonight is an oomph that shows me that it truly matters. I’m going to remember this night when people tell me to shut up. I’m not going to shut the f*ck up!” she said.

Chimamanda Adichie says she won't shut up as she continues to advocate for feminism globally. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

Well...Chimamanda has said it and we should get used to it because she won't be keeping quiet when it comes to dismantling gender oppression especially for women.

Chimamanda is no newcomer to awards as she has received quite a number of them from prestigious organisations and higher education institutions across the world. [Imstagram/ChimamandaAdicihie]

Equality Now honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality. Chimamanda is no newcomer to awards as she has received quite a number of them from prestigious organisations and higher education institutions across the world.

Chimamanda Adichie honoured by the prestigious Yale University

Adichie Chimamanda offers great advice during her Class Day speech at Yale

The award-winning author shared her latest achievement via her Instagram page on Monday, June 10, 2019. Chimamanda Adichie joined the shortlist of receipts who were honoured by the institution.

Chimamanda is no newcomer to awards as she has received quite a number of them from prestigious organisations and higher education institutions across the world. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

It didn't end there, she went on to speak at the school as part of the 2019 class. Chimamanda Adichie keeps adding more feathers to her already overflowing cap and we can't but admire her passion and zeal towards her career.