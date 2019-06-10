Like they say ''Give honour to whom honour is due'' and that exactly is what the prestigious Yale University has done to Chimamanda Adichie as has been conferred with the Doctors of Letters, Honoris Causa.

The award-winning author shared her latest achievement via her Instagram page on Monday, June 10, 2019. Chimamanda Adichie joined the short list of receipts who were honoured by the institution.

It didn't end there, she went on to speak at the school as part of the 2019 class. Chimamanda Adichie keeps adding more feathers to her already overflowing cap and we can't but admire her passion and zeal towards her career.

About a year ago, she was honoured by Duke University in the United States with an honourary degree.

See photos from Chimamanda Adichie's honorary degree award from Duke University

Chimamanda was among the few recipients of the honorary degree from the university and they were all described as people making changes in the world in very extensive ways. "Few writers have captured the challenges of immigrants and others navigating those changes as Adichie,” the university said.

Others honoured with the degree are: the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.