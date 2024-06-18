ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Esho has been described as a mentor and 'encyclopedia' to many Highlife music aficionados.

Chief Femi Esho [NAN]
Chief Femi Esho [NAN]

Recommended articles

The deceased's daughter, Bimbo Esho, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos said the music practitioner died on Monday after a brief illness.

She said, "We announce the passing unto glory of our patriarch, Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as Baba Esho, Baba Musician, etc.

"Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday, June 17, 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Baba Esho until his demise was the chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

"Baba Esho was a mentor and 'encyclopedia' to many Highlife music aficionados. He will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the 'immortality' of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genre of indigenous music."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

Genevieve Nnaji says Hollywood made her feel like a 'commodity' after 'Lionheart'

Genevieve Nnaji says Hollywood made her feel like a 'commodity' after 'Lionheart'

Wizkid's lawyers serve Terry G takedown notice over uncleared song

Wizkid's lawyers serve Terry G takedown notice over uncleared song

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celine Dion performs live at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 5, 2019.Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

Charly Boy

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/iamyvonnegegede]

Yul Edochie has done nothing wrong in taking a second wife - Yvonne Jegede

Baba Suebebe was also an MC and TV presenter [Punch Newspapers]

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness