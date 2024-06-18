77-year-old music practitioner passes away after brief illness

The deceased's daughter, Bimbo Esho, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos said the music practitioner died on Monday after a brief illness.

She said, "We announce the passing unto glory of our patriarch, Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as Baba Esho, Baba Musician, etc.

"Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday, June 17, 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Baba Esho until his demise was the chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.