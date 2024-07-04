ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith, says 'he's not our member'

Dorcas Agambila

Peter Agborvi, the General Secretary of the Chefs Association of Ghana, has revealed that Chef Smith is not a registered member of the association.

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder
Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

According to him, they contacted Chef Smith's team at the beginning of his cook-a-thon to register him because he was using their logo during his cook-a-thon, but he did not comply.

Recommended articles

In an interview with GHone TV, Peter Agborvi stated, "We contacted his team to register with us because he was using our logo during his cook-a-thon, but he didn't."

Chef Smith
Chef Smith Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

This disclosure has raised questions about the legitimacy of Chef Smith's affiliation with the association and his overall professional standing within the culinary community in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Smith, who recently announced himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, claimed on 2 July 2024 that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith
Chef Smith Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

However, in an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original
Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Pulse Ghana

Chef Smith made the announcement at a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Smith started his cook-a-thon journey on 1 February 2024. He cooked for 820 hours, ending his marathon on 6 March 2024, even though he initially targeted 1,200 hours.

The Chefs Association of Ghana maintains strict membership requirements, and the use of their logo signifies endorsement and adherence to their standards. Chef Smith's failure to register has led to concerns about his representation of the association during his publicised cook-a-thon events.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith, says 'he's not our member'

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith, says 'he's not our member'

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

'The best I ever made': Wizkid says on upcoming album 'Morayo'

'The best I ever made': Wizkid says on upcoming album 'Morayo'

'BBNaija' star Seyi Awolowo reveals that his father disowned him

'BBNaija' star Seyi Awolowo reveals that his father disowned him

I miss you every day - Wizkid celebrates his mother's posthumous birthday

I miss you every day - Wizkid celebrates his mother's posthumous birthday

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko

Zero chills! Kenyans force Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko to clarify post & offer apology

Nicki Minaj congratulates the newly weds

Nicki Minaj congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Burna Boy, Wizkid and 8 other Nigerian celebrities born in July

Olu Jacobs was reported to have passed away On June 30, 2024, but the news was promptly debunked [Premium times]

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports