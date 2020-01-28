Peruzzi is a proud owner of a mansion which makes him the latest member of the celebrities with beautiful houses in town.

Davido was the first to announce the news of Peruzzi acquiring a new house a few days ago via Instagram. However, the music star recently took everyone on a guided tour of the beautiful edifice.

Obviously located in a serene location in an undisclosed highbrow area in Lagos, Peruzzi's new house might have cost close to a hundred million. The beautiful white painted two-story building is a perfect example of what befits a celebrity.

Even though the house is yet to be furnished, it appears Peruzzi will be coughing out a lot of money to put in the finishing touches to the beautiful edifice. During the tour, Peruzzi revealed that he would be having his studio located in the house.

Congratulations to Peruzzi on this big and bold step from all of us at Pulse. About a week ago, we shared with millions of fans the video of Burna Boy's new sprawling mansion and social media couldn't keep calm.

Burna Boy's mansion...

The music star recently gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion and we must say a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice. If you've ever seen a mansion or condo in the highbrow area of Beverly Hills in the United States of America, then the design of Burna Boy's new palatial home would take you down memory lanes.'

From the beautiful lightings to the carefully planned and designed swimming pool, the night view of the house gives you an idea of how well detailed the architects were in their pursuit to actualise a house best fit for a celebrity.

Burna boy Performing at the REDTV Rave 4 ‘Shutdown’ event held in Lekki, Lagos

Another interesting feat in Burna Boy's new home is his fleet of expensive cars. Two of his most recently acquired cars were seen in the remote-controlled garage.