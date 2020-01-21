Over the last few years, Burna Boy's music career has seen an unrivalled rise which has come with not just the fame and sold out concerts but a lot of money in the bank.

The music star recently gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion and we must say a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice.

If you've ever seen a mansion or condo in the highbrow area of Beverly Hills in the United States of America, then the design of Burna Boy's new palatial home would take you down memory lanes.

From the beautiful lightings to the carefully planned and designed swimming pool, the night view of the house gives you an idea of how well detailed the architects were in their pursuit to actualise a house best fit for a celebrity.

Another interesting feat in Burna Boy's new home is his fleet of expensive cars. Two of his most recently acquired cars were seen in the remote-controlled garage.

Burna Boy's cars...

Burna boy bought two pretty expensive cars in the space of two weeks back in 2019. First was the Ferrari sports car which cost him a lot of millions. This was followed by the Rolls Royce which he announced via his Instagram page.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 26, 2019, where he shared a video of the newly acquired car.

Burna Boy captioned the video with a post where he showered accolades on himself for having a very good year. It's definitely one of the cutest cars you'd spot on social media.