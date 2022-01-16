RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from D'banj's daughter's 1st birthday party

D'banj and Lineo welcomed their daughter, Grace, in 2021.

Nigerian music star D'banj, his wife Lineo and their daughter, Grace [NechesBlog]

Nigerian music star D'banj and his wife Lineo celebrated their daughter on her first birthday over the weekend.

The couple threw one of the biggest kiddies' birthday parties for their daughter on Saturday, January 15, 20222, in Lagos.

The party was attended by close friends and relatives of the couple.

The father of the celebrant could not hide his joy as he danced and celebrated with his daughter.

One major highlight of the event was D'banj's attire.

The award-winning music star was dressed in a pink tutu like his daughter.

