It's not even Christmas yet and Davido is spoiling himself with gifts as he buys a customised necklace worth millions of naira.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 2, 2019, where he shared a photo of his latest acquisition and captioned it with a quote which...well...let's just say he had to brag about it.
"I didn't come to play !!! #AGT."
Davido's latest jewelry is sold by a major jeweler who is known for not just selling the most expensive but quality pieces of jewellery.
Talking about expensive and luxurious items, a few days ago, Davido shared with millions of his fans his latest wristwatch which cost a whopping N40M.
The expensive watch...
The music star shared a photo of the expensive wristwatch on his Instagram page on Sunday, November 10, 2019. According to him, the wristwatch cost him a lot and from our little investigation, he wasn't lying.
"It hurt my account but I had to do it 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️😤😤😤 #AGOODTIME," he captioned the photo.
From all indications, Davido is a huge fan of Richard Mille and its brand of wristwatches. Because this is not the first time music has spent a huge chunk of money on some of its expensive wristwatches.