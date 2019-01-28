Today is Adekunle Gold's birthday and his wife Simi is celebrating him with a cute message and a rare photo from their now famous but private wedding.

The music star shared the beautiful message on her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she posted a photo of the celebrant and herself. In her post, she showered accolades on her husband and professed her on undying love for him.

"Light of my life. I love you. I also really like you and the way you do ur tins. I’m such a lucky babe. You’re also lucky af, but iss ur beday, so yea, let’s focus on the celebrant. I know God knows how much I want you to shine and prosper and win and laugh and be happy, so I pray God grants my heart desires. Happy birthday, Champ, 💙" she captioned the photo.

In case you are hoping to send a message to Adekunle Gold via Simi's Instagram page then you might get disappointed as she disabled the comment section. We guess Simi doesn't want any drama today on her Instagram page.

Simi and Adekunle Gold surprised fans and admirers when they had a very private wedding. Even though we all knew they were bound to get married, they sure took everyone by surprise.

Adekunle Gold and Simi gets married in a private wedding ceremony

Adekunle Gold and Simi surprised everyone a couple of weeks ago when they got married in a private wedding ceremony. The couple had their private traditional wedding on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Victoria Island in the presence of close family and friends. It is also reported that they played host about 300 guests.

Then they had a private white wedding at the popular ileshe beach on Thursday, January 10, 2018. The wedding will also be a private ceremony devoid of the usual paparazzi.