Nigerian veteran singer Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has reacted to his daughter Dewy's comments after he shared a post about her sexuality.

In yet another lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, November 21, 2020, the music star narrated how a lot of young Nigerians have reached out to him since his now-famous post.

"Urgent Info for Parents. Hummm, ogaooo. I swear Parenting is not an easy somethingoooo. Na me and my Baby, Dewy dey trend these days.🤗 Shey una see as my Princess 👑 dey tackle me😂," he wrote.

"My post a few days ago, about my daughter's right to her sexuality, opened my eyes, and exposed me to the Huge growing community of LGTBQ’s in Nigeria. Ol boy, e shock me. I can’t lie."

"My People, as I wake yesterday I set up a hotline for young people who have challenges communicating with their parent/parents, who needed a listening ear. I was on the phone from 11.45 pm till 11.45 pm, recorded over a thousand calls before I lost count."

"I had to shut down, my ears don full. I heard stories dat made me teary-eyed, the emotional trauma the LGTBQs community is going through amongst the numerous wahala we face in dis country."

The self-acclaimed activist admonished parents to understand that a lot of times, their children will not live up to their expectations.

"Parents must understand that sometimes their child will probably not live the life they dreamed for them and this has nothing to do with being good parents or bad parents. Our influence and nurture for our kids it’s not more than 25%, 75% of their lives is under attack by external influences, social media, peer pressure, what they pick up in school, etc etc," he wrote.

"We should sometimes allow our children to unfold but not without guidance and laying good values, morals, believe in self, and always encouraging them to be their authentic self, as they grow."

Dewy Oputa and her father Charly Boy [Instagram/DewyOputa] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

"Our children have their own hang ups you must know., weather you feel they are childish, immature or fall short of your picture of them. They've struggles too and suffer from internal turmoil—don't make them feel any worse. Imagine their internal struggle when these confusing feelings arise."

"Our society is filled with hypocrisy, lesbianism/homosexuality started way before social media, predominantly in the north. Now, it in our churches, Nollywood, House of assembly, even in Aso Rock, it’s everywhere my People, and we must educate ourselves to have a better understanding of this phenomenon."

Charly Boy's post is coming a day after he recounted how he handled his daughter, Dewy's coming out as a lesbian.

However, his post didn't sit well with his daughter as she called him out over his hypocrisy.