Charly Boy can't understand how Kcee, E-money can hail Oluomo as 'a great man'

Babatunde Lawal

Days before the Lagos gubernatorial elections, a video of Oluomo threatening non-APC voters to stay at home on election day if they weren't going to vote for his preferred party went viral.

Charly Boy, like many social media users, is not happy
Charly Boy, like many social media users, is not happy

Recently, Kcee and E-Money hosted MC Oluomo in their Lagos mansion, where they gave him drinks and money and praised him as "a great and powerful man."

Charly Boy took to Twitter on Thursday to express his disapproval, stating that the brothers should not have paid homage to MC Oluomo, whom he claims intimidated and incited violence against Igbos in Lagos during the recent elections.

Sharing the video of the now-viral meeting with MC Oluomo, he wrote, "MC Oluomo intimated Igbos in Lagos. Even led a campaign that resulted in physical assault on Igbos. But according to E-money, MC is a great and powerful man. @MairoEnoch Can someone help me understand this video we just watched? Am confused."

The veteran singer is not the only one who has been criticising the Okonkwo brothers for their recent move. Like Charly Boy, the criticism has been directed at Oluomo's actions during the recently concluded general elections in Nigeria.

During the elections, a video of Oluomo threatening non-APC voters to stay at home on election day if they weren't going to vote for his preferred party went viral, further pushing the tribalistic narrative that permeated the ether at the time.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

