Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Babatunde Lawal

The actor and comedian has made a name for himself with his new penchant: "phenomenal daughter."

Charles Okocha, the phenomenal man
Charles Okocha, the phenomenal man

Charles Okocha, popular Nollywood actor, has touched the hearts of many online through a heartwarming video featuring himself and his mother, Ngozi Okocha.

Known for his unwavering admiration for his loved ones, especially his children, the actor took the spotlight in a viral video as he serenaded his beloved mother, creating a truly touching moment.

In the video, Okocha affectionately greets his mother as she arrives at his home, energetically descending the stairs with a bag in his hand, cheerfully chanting, "My phenomenal mama."

Filled with delight, his mother responds enthusiastically, expressing her happiness about the designer bag, and both engage in a spirited conversation, lavishing each other with compliments and playfully referring to themselves as "phenomenal."

Okocha shared the heartwarming clip on his Instagram page, accompanied by the caption, "Dear Momma, @ngoziokocha_, my love for you is truly phenomenal."

The actor and comedian has made a name for himself with his new penchant: "phenomenal daughter."

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

