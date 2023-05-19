Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Known for his unwavering admiration for his loved ones, especially his children, the actor took the spotlight in a viral video as he serenaded his beloved mother, creating a truly touching moment.

In the video, Okocha affectionately greets his mother as she arrives at his home, energetically descending the stairs with a bag in his hand, cheerfully chanting, "My phenomenal mama."

Filled with delight, his mother responds enthusiastically, expressing her happiness about the designer bag, and both engage in a spirited conversation, lavishing each other with compliments and playfully referring to themselves as "phenomenal."

Okocha shared the heartwarming clip on his Instagram page, accompanied by the caption, "Dear Momma, @ngoziokocha_, my love for you is truly phenomenal."