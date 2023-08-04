ADVERTISEMENT
Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

There have been no significant improvements, but they remain hopeful.

Celine Dion's sister has shared an update on her health following the cancellation of her world tour.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Celine Dion's sister has shared an update on her health following the cancellation of her world tour.

Her sister, Claudette, offered an update on the the singer's health in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, where she revealed that they have been unable to find medication to manage the singer's incurable ailment.

Stating firmly that they're keeping hopes high, she said, "We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Celine has been blessing the world with the gift of her music for decades. [John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp]
Celine has been blessing the world with the gift of her music for decades.
Going on, she added that their sister Linda has moved into Céline's home to provide additional support to her three sons. Together, René-Charles, Eddy, Nelson and their aunt, are all helping with her care, rehabilitation work, and recovery. The family is also listening to top researchers in the field as much as they can.

Claudette said that she is concerned about her sister maybe going beyond while reassuring everyone that Céline is making great efforts to heal. In her words, "I honestly think that she needs to rest the most. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and at the top of her game."

Feeling that Celine's body is trying to get her to slow down and relax, she welcomed her sister's decision to stop singing and performing saying, "Your body and your heart are at some point attempting to communicate with you. You should pay attention to it."

This comes after the world-class singer disclosed that she had been diagnosed with the rare and incurable condition. Five months after which she indefinitely postponed the final lap of her Courage World Tour in May.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stiff person syndrome is an incurable neurological condition that results in uncontrollable muscle spasms, and it affects just one in every one million people.

We wish Celine a speedy recovery.

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

