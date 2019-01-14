Word on the street is that Celine Dion has pulled her song 'I'm Your Angel' which she collaborated with R.Kelly all streaming services.

According to TMZ, the music icon decided to pull the song down from streaming services following R.Kelly's present sexual assault allegations and the now famous #SurvivingRKelly documentary.

'I'm Your Angel' was one of the biggest songs in the 1990s as it reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 6 weeks. It went certified platinum and sold more than 1.5 million copies. It was also nominated for a Grammy.

With this latest development, Celine Dion is the second singer to take down their collaborations with R.Kelly in the space of one week.

Recall that Lady Gaga had announced that she was taking down the song she collaborated with music icon from iTunes and other platforms a week ago.

Lady Gaga says she won't be working with R.Kelly again as she plans to take down song they made together

One celebrity who has vowed not to work with R.Kelly after watching the #SurvivingRKelly documentary is Lady Gaga. The music star made this known on her Twitter page on Thursday, January 19, 2019. In her statement, she stands by all the women who have suffered in the hands of R.Kelly.

She went to talk about the idea behind the song she made with R.Kelly (Do What U Want With My Body) which according to her was made at a point in her life when she was angry following a sexual assault and still trying to process the trauma she was going through.

Lady Gaga in her long post also went on to talk about her stance on sexual assault and abuse which she has continued to maintain all through her career. She then ended the statement by saying that she would be taking down the song she made with R.Kelly from iTunes and other platforms and won't be working with him again.