It's Father's Day! Here are 5 celebrities who became dads this year

From the excitement of finding out you're going to be a father to the deep bond shared with your child, being a father is a journey filled with joys and hurdles.

This Father's Day, we celebrate the celebrities who have become fathers...or renewed their fatherhood status with new arrivals.

1. Chibuike Josh Alfred, aka, Josh2Funny

In January, popular comedian, Josh2Funny, became a father yet again and he and his wife, Bina, announced that they were expecting baby number two. Their first son, Eden, was born in May 2022 and, Josh announced the happy news of baby number two on January 23, 2024.

2. Deyemi Okanlawon

On February 15, 2024, Nollywood actor Deyemi announced the happy news that he and his wife, Damilola, welcomed a new bundle of joy to the world. The pair, who already had two male children, welcomed another baby boy and the world got a glimpse of him in a video Deyemi posted.

3. Ali Baba

What was once thought to be an April Fools prank turned out to be true in the case of Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba. The comedian recently re-entered the world of fatherhood and nappy changing after he and his wife Mary welcomed not one but three newborn babies named Aaron, Andrew and Alexander in February.

4. Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and his wife, Toyosi, welcomed baby number three this year and shared the news via Instagram on March 14, 2024. The post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, a baby girl, who was covered with a swaddle blanket. The couple who already had two children are now parents to two girls and a boy.

5. Emeka Ike