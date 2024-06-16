ADVERTISEMENT
It's Father's Day! Here are 5 celebrities who became dads this year

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Here are some of the notable celebrity dads who have welcomed bundles of joy so far in 2024.

The Etim-Effiongs and other couple's who welcomed babies between January and March 2024 [Instagram/ The Toyosi]
The Etim-Effiongs and other couple's who welcomed babies between January and March 2024 [Instagram/ The Toyosi]

From the excitement of finding out you're going to be a father to the deep bond shared with your child, being a father is a journey filled with joys and hurdles.

This Father's Day, we celebrate the celebrities who have become fathers...or renewed their fatherhood status with new arrivals.

In January, popular comedian, Josh2Funny, became a father yet again and he and his wife, Bina, announced that they were expecting baby number two. Their first son, Eden, was born in May 2022 and, Josh announced the happy news of baby number two on January 23, 2024.

On February 15, 2024, Nollywood actor Deyemi announced the happy news that he and his wife, Damilola, welcomed a new bundle of joy to the world. The pair, who already had two male children, welcomed another baby boy and the world got a glimpse of him in a video Deyemi posted.

What was once thought to be an April Fools prank turned out to be true in the case of Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba. The comedian recently re-entered the world of fatherhood and nappy changing after he and his wife Mary welcomed not one but three newborn babies named Aaron, Andrew and Alexander in February.

Ali Baba, his wife Mary and their guests at the dedication party [The Cable]
Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and his wife, Toyosi, welcomed baby number three this year and shared the news via Instagram on March 14, 2024. The post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, a baby girl, who was covered with a swaddle blanket. The couple who already had two children are now parents to two girls and a boy.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, and his wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, had a double celebration on his birthday this year! Not only did he celebrate the day he was born, but he also welcomed a newborn on that special day. He promptly took to his Instagram to announce the happy news. The newborn tot, named Chidera Comfort Thando Ike, was born on March 22, 2024, in Germany, and we got to see the happy father excitedly feeding her.

