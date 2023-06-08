Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

The couple, who had been married for nine years, went through a divorce in 2016. However, in a recent interview with media personality Innih Emah, the actress shared her longing to return to her former spouse, on one condition.

"If God reveals that he is the man destined for me then yes, I would love to go back to my ex-husband" the actress wholeheartedly revealed.

Reflecting on her past, the mother of three confessed that she would not have walked away from her marriage if she possessed the wisdom and experience she has now.

"They were just some irreconcilable differences that, if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better," she revealed.

Undoubtedly, Musa remains a significant figure in her life as the father of her three children. Danjuma stated, "He would always be the love of my life. He is the one I said, you know what? This man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change."

Right now, she says her primary desire is to find peace of mind and happiness.

As she matures, Danjuma longs for a partner with whom she can build a future and find tranquillity. She emphasised, "Peace of mind is more valuable than money."

When asked why she still bears her ex-husband's surname, Danjuma, despite their divorce, the reality TV star provided an explanation.

She emphasised on the connection she shares with her ex-husband as the father of their three children, stating, "I have three kids with my husband, and he'll always be my husband, whether anyone likes it or not. So I can always carry that name Danjuma. On social media, I am Carolyna Hutchings as a brand, but in real life, I am actually Carolyna Danjuma. Yes, I still bear Danjuma, and my husband does not have a problem with that"

During the same interview, the actress shared another intriguing aspect of her life. The reality TV star revealed that she used to be an evangelist, dedicating herself to spreading the message of Christ.

During that period, she made significant changes to her appearance, abstaining from wearing makeup, artificial hair, and even foregoing nail enhancements.

Danjuma vividly described her commitment to evangelism, stating, "No artificial hair, no makeup, no fingernails, no toes. I did all of that. And I was even evangelising outside Farm City. From 10 o'clock to 1 o'clock, I would carry my Bible and go and win souls for Christ. That was 2018-2019."

She expressed her passion for becoming a gospel minister and shared her aspirations of one day becoming a praise leader.