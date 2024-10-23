RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B vows legal action against troll who called child protective services on her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also vows to sue CPS.

She emphasises that she has never hit her children.
Enraged by the visit, the rapper, who had been hospitalised before the incident, took to her Instagram live session on October 22, 2024, to express her annoyance over the supposed prank call.

She said, "To do a prank call with CPS to come to my gated mansion at 11pm while my children are sleeping because of an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you fucking dumb?"

The mother-of-three condemned the prank as not only irresponsible but also deeply concerning.

"This is where the pranks start going too far; and you assholes think this is funny and it's not funny. First of all, I'm the only coloured or Latin person in my neighbourhood completely and for people to pop into my house with cops and child protective services because someone did an anonymous call involving my children?"

Going further, she vowed to take action against both CPS and the person responsible for the call.

She explained, "I promise you this: I'm going to sue child protective services and I'm also going to sue the person who made this call and as soon as I wake up in the morning, I'm going to the bottom of this."

"I'm going to hire the best private investigator in the whole country because y'all take joking and shit a little too far. Don't ever play with my kids or my motherhood or my ex-husband's fatherhood. We don't play that shit, my kids live great and have never been touched or hit. No matter how annoying they are, I never hit my kids," she stressed.

