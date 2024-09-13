It's a girl! Rapper Cardi B announces birth of third child amid divorce

In the late hours of September 12, 2024, Cardi B took to Instagram to post pictures with her newborn, who was swaddled in pink clothes. The heartwarming carousel of pictures showed the family taking turns carrying the baby and even a picture of the rapper breastfeeding her.

Her caption read, "The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖," and her fans, followers, fellow celebrities and well-wishers took to her comment section, flooding it with congratulatory messages.

The new addition comes a month after Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset, seeking primary custody of their two children. At the beginning of August 2023, when the divorce was filed, sources close to the couple revealed that while recent rumours about offset have circulated, in the usual fashion, they were not the sole reason behind the decision.

After news of the divorce hit the internet, the Bodak Yellow rapper unveiled her pregnancy after months of speculation from her fans. Her caption, while expressing her excitement about her new baby, confirmed the end of her marriage to Offset.

She wrote in part, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"