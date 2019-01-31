Good news guys as reports coming in say Cardi B and her estranged husband are reportedly back together.

According to TMZ, the couple are officially back together as Cardi B has moved back to their matrimonial home in Atlanta. There are indications that the couple have decided to work thing out this time around.

However, the reunion according to TMZ didn't come without some new rules as Offset had to change his phone number which is going to strictly for business purposes and family. Another new rule will be that Offset is going to be staying away from his 'groupies' and stay faithful to his wife.

This latest development is coming few months after the couple shocked everyone with the news that there were going their separate ways.

Cardi B ends marriage with Offset! [Video]

Early November 2018, Cardi B in a now-famous video announced that she had ended her marriage to rapper, Offset. The rapper shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 4, 2018. According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

''I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father," she said.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have a daughter together.