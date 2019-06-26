Cardi B has pleaded not guilty to all the felony charges levelled against her in a New York court.

TMZ reports that the award-winning rapper showed up at the court on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, decked out in a black pantsuit. Inside the judge told her she's being charged with attempted assault in the 2nd degree and various other charges.

It is reported that the judge gave her the option of having all the charges read aloud in court to which her lawyer declined saying it wasn't necessary, and then Cardi said, "Not guilty sir, honour."

It would be recalled that a few days ago, we broke the news of Cardi B getting indicted for felonies over the women who were attacked in a strip club in 2018.

Cardi B indicted by grand jury for felonies at strip club fight

TMZ reported a few days ago that Cardi B had been indicted with 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

According to TMZ, the prosecution decided to take the case to the grand jury based on some information they discovered, even though they were not specific about it.

Cardi B was accused of ordering the attack on two strip club bartenders in October 2018. The two women, Jade and Baddie G claimed that they were injured during the incident which took place at the club.