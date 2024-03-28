Burna Boy calls American blogs 'parasites' for trending old image of his shaved beard
He stressed that he did not shave his beard.
Outraged, the singer took to his Instastory to clear the air regarding the viral pictures that had circulated on social media, stressing that they were old pictures from 2021.
His post read, "To all you weirdos who depend on @theshaderoom the @shaderoomborough and any other weirdo blogs for your daily news. I shaved my beard in 2021 not now."
The singer slammed the reports, stressing that his many feats achieved were overlooked.
"But it's good to know that for all the history I've been making and records I've been setting and breaking you, PARASITES ONLY CARE ABOUT WHY I MIGHT HAVE FUCKED, who I'm fucking and stupid shit like 'Burna boy shaved his beard'. I gotta apologise to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique, I didn't know that they learned all they know from the West," he said.
His post attracted a series of reactions from social media users. One Instagram user said, "Ok but don’t shave it again," and another user said, "No be Naija bloggers tweet the thing but dem still collect wotowoto stray bullet. 😂😂😂"
On Twitter(now X) users commented on Burna Boy's now-deleted post. One X user said, "The only one time he had to focus on insulting those Western bloggers, he still dragged Nigerian bloggers in. Baba just used 1 stone to kill 2 birds", and another user said, "I struggled to recognise him lol."
