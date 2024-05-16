Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

The Way Too Big singer disclosed this during an Instagram live session with his fans on May 15, 2024. While the interactive session was on, a curious fan asked him why he has no children yet.

"Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet," Burna Boy said in response.

He stressed that he does not plan to have any children until his lifestyle is more stable because he cannot replicate his parents' love to any child as things stand.

“Have you seen my operation bro? Have you seen my mum, the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I live. You feel me?" he said.

He continued, "So when I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, every single minute of every day, every second, I’m not having no kid. That's just me and that's a personal thing because I feel like my kids deserve better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

Burna Boy also addressed the ongoing discussions in the chats which claimed that he had no kids due to fertility issues.