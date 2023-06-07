Burna Boy honours late friend Gambo with customised diamond chain
The musician’s memory of his late friend will forever live on.
The music sensation spared no expense as he invested millions in a custom-made Cuban necklace adorned with diamonds, dedicated to the memory of the deceased.
A video capturing Burna Boy trying on his new necklace at the jeweller's quickly circulated on social media.
The singer's connection to Gambo runs deep, as the late friend holds a significant place in his life and music.
Having lost Gambo several years ago, Burna Boy has immortalised their bond by mentioning him in at least five of his songs.
Additionally, the self-proclaimed African Giant proudly bears a tattoo of Gambo's name on his torso as a constant reminder of their cherished friendship.
The artist honoured Gambo's memory by commissioning a diamond-encrusted Cuban necklace customised with Gambo's name.
The pendant includes his full name, Gabriel, inscribed on the back.
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, popularly known as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer.
The African Giant has consistently topped music charts and won numerous prestigious awards such as the BET Awards and MTV Africa Music Awards in both 2019 and 2020 repectively.
